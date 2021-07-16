Volunteers Needed for Catholic Charities in Wheeling

WHEELING—Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) is in need of volunteer drivers on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays to deliver food to those in need in Wheeling. Generally, this would be a commitment of 60 to 90 minutes delivering food to people. There is generally very little interaction with the people whom one will be serving, but they are very grateful for the ability to eat. CCWVa is also in need of dishwashers on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. This would entail a greater time commitment starting around 8 a.m. and finishing between 11 a.m. and noon. To help, call Keith Miller at (304) 650-9608.