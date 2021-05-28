Volunteer Spotlight: Inkira

By Matthew Atwood, CCWVa Southern Regional Director Inkira is one of our dedicated volunteers at the Catholic Charities Loaves and Fishes Out-reach Center. He has been helping us serve clients in Summers County for the past five months. Inkira has dedicated himself to helping us carry out our mission. On weekdays, Inkira plays a big part in packing up food boxes for our clients and keeping the pantry shelves stocked and organized. On Fridays, he participates in distributing the boxes at our drive-thru pantry pickups. In addition to all of his work with the food pantry, Inkira also helps in the thrift store by sorting donations and organizing items on the sales floor. His friendly personality and strong work ethic have quickly made him a valuable asset to the agency. “Volunteering brings myself and the people I provide support for closer to God,” said Inkira. “I try to stay as close to God as I am able through volunteering.” The Loaves and Fishes Outreach Center is located at 207 Temple Street in Hinton. For information about our food pantry, thrift store, or other services, call (304) 466-2110. To learn more about Catholic Charities West Virginia, visit www. CatholicCharitiesWV.org. The Mission of Catholic Charities West Virginia: Guided by God’s love, Catholic Charities collaborates with community partners, parishes and families to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change.

Courtesy Photo From left: CCWVa Outreach Coordinator Kevin Richmond, volunteer Inkira, CCWVa Outreach Worker Angela Meadows, and volunteer Sonia Galloway.