By Colleen Rowan

KEARNEYSVILLE—Is God calling you to be a priest of Jesus Christ? Men who have asked themselves this question are invited to explore that possible call at the diocese’s second annual Discernment Weekend Retreat.

Sponsored by the diocesan Vocations Office, the retreat will be held at the picturesque Priest Field Pastoral Center in the Eas-tern Panhandle town of Kearneysville March 6-8. The retreat is for men 18 and older.

“This retreat is for men who are open to the possibility that God might be calling them to be his priests,” said Father Brian Crenwelge, director of Vocations for the diocese.

The annual retreat will consist of different talks on the life of the priest, Adoration, Mass, and the Sacrament of Confession. Father Crenwelge, who recently was also appointed chaplain of campus ministry at St. John University Parish in Morgantown, said the retreat gives participants the opportunity to talk with priests about their vocation.

Last year’s retreat, he said, was a great success. “We had 10 men attend it, and one of them, Andrew Weiss, decided to apply to the diocese afterward. He’s now one of our seminarians,” Father Crenwelge said.

During the retreat, several priests in attendance will give talks and will be available to talk one on one. They will also hear confessions. Seminarians on the retreat will share their vocation stories and explain seminary life to the discerners.

“We encourage any single man 18 years and older to come on this retreat to ask the Lord if he may be calling him to discern his vocation in the seminary,” Father Crenwelge said. “We will also be holding the annual Quo Vadis retreat for middle schoolers as well as the Fishers of Men retreat for high school men in the summer.”

For more information about the weekend or to RSVP, contact Rick Teachout in the Voca- tions Office at (304) 233-0880, ext. 442, or by e-mail to rteachout@dwc.org.