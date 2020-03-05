By Colleen Rowan

How is the Lord calling you to love? Young women are invited to contemplate that question at a new retreat being offered just for them.

“Fiat Discernment Day for Middle and High School Women” is a daylong retreat set to be held April 18 at St. Joseph Church in Martinsburg. Facilitated by the Franciscan Sisters, TOR, of the Sorrowful Mother of Penance in Steubenville, Ohio, the retreat will give young women the chance to explore and consider a call to consecrated religious life. Those who attend the retreat will have the chance to meet some of the sisters, pray with them, and hear their talks on discernment and consecrated religious life.

The retreat is being sponsored by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Office of Vocations. Father Brian Crenwelge, director of Vocations, said this is a great opportunity for middle and high school women who are open to the possibility of discerning consecrated religious life.

“We encourage all young Catholic women to attend this daylong retreat,” he said. “We should all be open to God’s will in our life, and ask him what he desires of us.”

This will be the first discernment retreat offered for young women in the diocese. The retreat came about through a request for a discernment opportunity to be offered for women.

“One of St. Joseph’s parishioners, Linda Abrahamian, contacted me and expressed her desire for there to be a retreat for discerning women in this diocese,” said Father Crenwelge, who was more than happy to oblige. “We have held the Quo Vadis and Fishers of Men (Mission Possible) retreats for men each year, but we have not had a retreat for women yet.”

Abrahamian then contacted the Franciscan Sisters and invited them to help lead talks and prayer for the retreat.

The Franciscan Sisters, TOR, of the Sorrowful Mother of Penance in Steubenville was formed in 1988. The order’s website states: “Our mission and charisms proceed from deep gratitude for the goodness and love of God which is poured out for us through Christ’s redemption on the cross. Our mission is to glorify God and make known His merciful love so that all may be reconciled and brought into communion with God.”

To attend the Fiat Discernment Day or for more information, contact Rick Teachout in the Vocations Office at (304) 233-0880, ext. 442, or e-mail rteachout@dwc.org.