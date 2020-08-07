Vocations Office Announces New Seminarians

Courtesy Photo

Bishop Mark Brennan is pictured with new seminarians at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. With the bishop, from left, are Father Brian Crenwelge, director of Vocations for the diocese; and seminarians Jacob Dye, John Soplinski, Deacon Phillip Szabo, Ryan Budd, and Tyler Boyd

By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Vocations Office has announed three new seminarians. They are Tyler Boyd (first pre-theologian) from Holy Rosary Parish in Buckhannon; Ryan Budd (fourth theologian – transferred in from the Archdiocese of Hartford, Conn.), and Jacob Dye (first year college seminary) from St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town.

This fall, Boyd and Budd will be attending Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md., while Dye will be at St. John Paul II College Seminary in Washington, D.C.

“I am very excited for our three new seminarians to embark on this stage of their discernment journey,” said Father Brian Crenwelge, director of Vocations for the diocese. “The three new men are from all different backgrounds and life experiences, and I look forward to seeing them grow in their faith, knowledge, and love of our Lord in the seminary.”

The three new seminarians and returning seminarians Deacon Phillip Szabo and John Soplinski gathered with Bishop Mark Brennan and Father Crenwelge at a Wheeling Serra Club prayer service last month at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling.