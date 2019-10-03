STEUBENVILLE, OHIO—The ever-popular Vocations Awareness Day will take place at Franciscan University of Steubenville on Friday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Finnegan Fieldhouse.

Representing the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston at the event will be Father Brian Crenwelge, director of Vocations for the diocese.

This annual event gives students the chance to meet with representatives of religious communities from across the country to discern priesthood or religious life. Those especially interested will also be able to meet with vocations directors at the event. Approximately 50 returning and new religious communities and dioceses will be represented. This includes the Diocese of Steubenville and other dioceses in addition to religious communities such as the Franciscan Friars, TOR, Franciscan Sisters, TOR, Dominicans, Carmelites, Norbertines and Norbertine Sisters. There will also be cloistered communities represented by laypeople.

The Franciscan University’s Priestly Discernment Program is once again sponsoring the event in the spirit of their mission, which is to help men discern a call to priesthood or religious life while attending Franciscan University. In past years, hundreds of students from the University, high school groups, and local families have explored the possibility of a religious vocation on Vocations Awareness Day.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact vocationsday@franciscan.edu.