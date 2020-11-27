Virtual ‘Walk to the Manger’ Aims to Help Faithful Prepare Physically & Spiritually for Christmas

CLARKSBURG—To help the faithful prepare physically and spiritually for Christmas, the Immaculate Conception Parish Nurses invite all to join them in their virtual “Walk to the Manger.” Participants will set walking goals for the Advent Season, receive a devotions booklet, and have access to virtual meetings to discuss progress. The program will begin on Nov. 30. To sign up to participate, go to https://wvu. qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_71BElgZgVH0vrQ9 For more information, visit the IC Parish Nurses on Facebook.