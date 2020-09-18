ELKINS—Elkins-area residents have the opportunity to get great exercise while helping to support the Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) Elkins Office Food Pantry. The office’s staff is hoping for participants for its Virtual Run For It Team to raise $5,000 to fill a gap in the food pantry budget.

Run For It, presented through the Tucker Community Foundation, may be virtual this year, program officials said, but the purpose is still the same—to raise awareness and support for non-profits, civic organizations and other charities.

The Tucker Community Foundation challenges participants to raise team support for the community cause of their choice during the Virtual Run For It 2020 campaign and then run or walk for that cause in a 2k/5k event during the month of September.

Virtual Run For It is a 2k (1.2M) walk and USATF-certified 5k (3.1M) race. This year, participants pick the route, set the pace, and run or walk on their own schedule anywhere they want. “Whether it’s your treadmill, your favorite trail or your neighborhood, the most important thing is to be safe, have fun, and raise money for a great cause,” program officials said,

Virtual Run For It began Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 30. So there is still plenty of time to run for the CCWVa Elkins Office. “Have fun walking or running and raising money for your charity!” program officials said.

Those interested can join the team and or donate directly by following this link: https:// raceroster.com/events/2020/31389/2020-run-for-it/pledge/team/268554. Those who prefer to write a check rather than donate online or for any questions, contact Dee Oldaker at (304) 636-4875 or e-mail doldaker@ccwva. org.