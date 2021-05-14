Courtesy Photo

St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington (right) will compete in the VEX Robotics World Competition in Dallas, Texas, this month.

HUNTINGTON—VEX Robotics teams from St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington, are heading to the VEX Robotics World Competition in Dallas, Texas, this month. In just their second year competing, both St. Joseph Central’s VEX Robotics teams have earned their spots at the 2021 VEX World Championship! Four spots were designated for West Virginia teams and 34107K, Team Que, and 34107M, JMAMAZ, were awarded two of the four spots. Team JMAMAZ (their team nickname representing the first letter of each member’s name) won this year’s Design Award, qualifying them for the world championship. The team now has the highest driving score in West Virginia. The team faced unique challenges in that they changed their robot’s design mid-season. Its building took place during the ice storm that hit West Virginia mid-February. Team Que won this year’s Excellence Award at the State Championship, qualifying them for the world championship. Over the course of the season, the team has been praised for their notebook and their switch to CC+, or text, coding. “These teams have worked diligently since August, despite the many challenges COVID-19 has presented,” school officials said. “At the high school level, a great deal of planning, preparation, and patience goes into every stage of building and coding. We congratulate the teams as well as their coach, Kara Mullins, and assistant coach, Phillip Kellison. We also thank Dr. Carol Templeton (principal) for her support and dedication to this program.” The St. Joseph Catholic School Vex Robotics program competed in the West Virginia Vex IQ State Championship on April 17 fielding several teams in both the elementary and middle school divisions. St. Joseph teams earned six of the 12 spots awarded to West Virginia for the Vex Robotics World Championship. For the second year in a row, Team 34017F, the Darth Vexers, qualified for the World Championship in the elementary division. The team won this season’s Excellence Award, which is the highest honor awarded at the West Virginia Vex IQ State Championship, and also finished runner-up in the Skills competition. The Darth Vexers finished the season ranked 15th out of 1,009 teams in the United States, and 36th out of 1,529 teams in the world. Team 34107H, earned their World Championship entry by winning the Think Award, which is presented to the team with the most effective and consistent programming strategies and solutions to solve the game challenge. The team also finished third in the Skills competition. Other Elementary World qualifiers from St. Joseph’s include Team 34107B, The Vexters, who won the Build Award presented to the team that built the most durable robot. Two additional St. Joseph teams—Team 34107E, the West Mopz, and Team 34107D, the Vexalorians—qualified for the World Championship through their position in the World Skills Standings, ranking seventh and eighth, respectively, in the West Virginia rankings. In the Middle School division, Team 34107A, Hot Garbage, won the Innovate Award, which is presented to the team with the most effective and efficient design process. The award earned this group of middle schoolers their second trip to the World Championship. Starting with last season’s cancelled World Championship, the past year has presented tremendous challenges to the Vex IQ program. Despite this, St. Joseph Catholic School and its Robotics Program endured, fielding eight of 22 total West Virginia robotics teams this season. “We are proud of their accomplishments and wish them the best of luck at the World Championship,” school officials said. “A very special thank you to Dr. Carol Templeton, principal of St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and St. Joseph Catholic School, for always prioritizing STEM opportunities for her students, as well as Mr. Sean Farrell, St. Joe’s Vex IQ Program director. Additional thanks to the individual team mentors who volunteered countless hours the past year to make this season a reality for our students.” Team mentors include Jamie Marlowe, Whitney Heatherman, Sapna Neginhal, Joab Dellinger, Gabe Carroll, Holly Cheshire, Bernard Vallejos, Michael Sandifer, and Rex McClure.