University Magazine Ranks Wheeling University one of the Top 10 Colleges in West Virginia

WHEELING—Wheeling University has been named one of the best colleges in West Virginia by Canadian-based University Magazine. The magazine selected Wheeling the eighth best college in the state and the highest rated institution in the Northern Panhandle according to its 2021 rankings. University Magazine was created by a student to provide information on topics that impact college students – student life, majors, careers, as well as rankings. The magazine is announcing the top 10 colleges in each state. “Yet another ranking service has recognized Wheeling University for the quality, Catholic education it provides to students,” said Ginny R. Favede, university president. “This is the second ranking service this semester to rank the University as one of the best institutions in the Mountain State.” The magazine noted that Wheeling University is competitive with a 69 percent acceptance rate and that more than half of students admitted had ACT scores of 19 to 24. Favede added, “Wheeling University is consistently ranked among the best in the state and region thanks to our outstanding faculty, who provide our students an exemplary educational experience that includes experiential learning opportunities. Since our founding, Wheeling has remained true to its roots of providing its students an excellent education grounded in Ignatian principles.” Since January, Wheeling University and its academic programs have received outstanding accolades by a number of ranking services. The 2022 U.S. News & World Report’s Best College Guide named Wheeling a top-tier university in the South Region again this year. Earlier in 2021, Intelligent.com, Niche, Stacker.com, and Academic Influence have recognized the University as one of the best institutions in West Virginia. Additionally, Niche and Stacker chose the University as a Best Value College in the state. “Remaining true to our mission and core values – to educate men and women for life, leadership and service – is a key reason why the University continues to be ranked as one of the best institutions of higher learning in the region. By educating the ‘whole person,’ Wheeling University graduates become dynamic leaders in the workplace, while using their God-given talents to serve in their communities” Favede explained. She added, “Wheeling’s picturesque campus, nestled in the Appalachian foothills, offers students a safe environment for learning. In addition, the campus is home to 19 men’s and women’s varsity sports that play and win in the highly competitive Mountain East Conference.” Wheeling remains the only campus-based Catholic institution of higher education in West Virginia. According to the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities (ACCU), Wheeling University is one of only 10 diocesan-sponsored universities in the United States. In addition to Wheeling, those other institutions include; Carroll College, Gannon University, Loras College, Seton Hill University, St. Ambrose University, St. Thomas University, Thomas More University, University of Dallas, and the University of St. Thomas (M.N.).