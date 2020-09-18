WHEELING—Wheeling University has been named the best regional university in West Virginia by the 2021 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges Rankings. Also, Wheeling University was named a Best Value School among its peers.

The University was rated 59th in the Best Regional Universities, South Region by U.S. News, making it the highest ranked university in the Mountain State again this year. According to the publication, Wheeling has the highest composite score of regional universities in West Virginia.

“We are proud to once again be recognized for academic excellence by U.S. News & World Report. This ranking validates Wheeling University’s commitment to educating men and women to excel in their chosen fields, while remaining true to our mission to prepare our students for lives of leadership and service,” said University President Ginny R. Favede.

Wheeling University delivers an education that is both rigorous and grounded in the mission, President Favede added.

“Our students graduate ‘on time’ and are well-prepared to enter graduate school or the workforce. Regardless of the path they take, our students know they have a responsibility to contribute to their local communities and they are ready to do so,” she explained.

Regional universities are defined by U.S. News as offering a broad scope of undergrad-uate degree and some master’s and doctorate level programs. The ratings are based on 17 indicators that include; undergraduate academic reputation, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources per student, and alumni giving.

The publication also named Wheeling University as a Best Value School among Regional Universities in the South. To determine which colleges and universities offer the best values for students, U.S. News & World Report factors academic quality and cost after accounting for total expenses and financial aid. According to U.S. News, 54 percent of Wheeling University’s students receive need-based aid, while 70 percent of that aid is provided through scholarships or grants.

“In addition to providing an incredible academic experience to the students in this region, Wheeling University is a great value among its peer institutions. We place significant emphasis on offering an affordable education to all students,” said Rebecca Pauls, Vice President and Chief Enrollment Officer.

Favede added, “Wheeling University was founded with the mission to provide men and women of Appalachia with a quality, Catholic education. Sixty-six years later, this institution remains true to that founding principle and we do so at a great value.”