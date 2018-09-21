WHEELING—For the 23rd consecutive year, Wheeling Jesuit University has been recognized as one of the top Best Regional Universities in the South Region by U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges 2019 edition. Ranked the 38th best regional university in the South Region, Wheeling Jesuit boasts the best graduation rate and composite score of any West Virginia institution ranked by U.S. News this year. In fact, WJU’s graduation rate is at least 10 percent higher than the other colleges and universities in the Mountain State, the rankings report.

“To be recognized by this report for over 20 years speaks a lot to the overall quality at Wheeling Jesuit University. WJU provides incredible opportunities to students across the region and country and has done so for an extended period of time,” said Sean Doyle, vice president of enrollment and marketing. Wheeling Jesuit also received high marks in student retention and student-faculty ratio. Regional universities are defined by U.S. News as offering a broad scope of undergraduate degrees and some master’s degree programs.

The rankings are split into four regions: North, South, Midwest, and West. The ratings are based on 15 indicators of academic excellence. The assessment is heavily weighted toward academic excellence, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, and alumni giving. Doyle added, “The commitment by the faculty and staff to provide attention to every student’s experience is what makes WJU a special place. Our students graduate and are prepared for success in not only their fields of study but in giving back to their communities. We are most proud of that, and we are honored to be recognized for the efforts of our WJU faculty and staff.”

Wheeling Jesuit University is one of 28 Jesuit colleges and universities in the country offering more than 30 undergraduate programs of study and five graduate degrees. The university provides a Jesuit, Catholic, liberal arts education, and affordable programs unite the Jesuit tradition of intellectual excellence allowing students to receive an education for life, leadership and service with and among others. The 65 acre campus is situated on the Ohio River 50 miles south of Pittsburgh, and two hours east of Columbus, in Wheeling.