By Colleen Rowan

WEST VIRGINIA—Two parishes of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston are the recipients of grants from Oregon Catholic Press (OCP) to enhance liturgy and music. St. James the Apostle Parish in Clarksburg received $4,000 and Our Lady of Grace Parish in Romney received $1,500. They are among the 109 OCP Parish Grant recipients for 2020.

In a letter to OCP Publisher Wade Wisler, Bishop Mark Brennan said that he is grateful to Archbishop Alexander Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland, Ore., and the OCP Board of Directors for awarding the grants to the West Virginia parishes.

“I am impressed with your commitment to assist parishes who stand in need,” Bishop Brennan wrote. “It is clear that OCP is not just a witness, but a willing participant in the mission of the church.”

St. James and Our Lady of Grace were selected from hundreds of applications from parishes across the U.S.

“It is our sincere hope that these grants will help these parishes meet the needs they so clearly presented in their applications, as well as support their efforts to enhance their community’s liturgy and music,” Wisler wrote in a letter to Bishop Brennan announcing the grant awardees.

Both parishes are grateful to be named recipients of the grants. The music ministry at St. James is led by organists Mary K. Greer, Barbara J. Cale, and April Seamone. “We are about to upgrade our PA system and donate ours to another parish that is under our pastor,” Greer said.

On its website, OCP describes its Parish Grants program as a unique program of direct financial grants authorized by the OCP Board of Directors to provide assistance to parishes seeking to enhance the worship experience of their parish community. Grants are awarded annually, and the number and amounts given vary from year to year. It was established as a means of providing Catholic churches with financial support for religious, educational and charitable purposes.

Since its inception in 2001, the OCP Parish Grants program has awarded more than $3.3 million to parishes throughout the United States. This year, OCP donated $200,000 for liturgical and music purposes. OCP will begin accepting 2021 grant applications in mid January.