Two Central West Virginia Churches Increase Outreach through Food Pantries

Courtesy Photo

Clay County children receive food bags.

More Than 1,700 Food Bags Filled for Children in Clay County

By Colleen Rowan

MAYSEL—Two priests and the people of their parish communities in Central West Virginia are making sure that the poor of their region do not go hungry in the coronavirus pandemic.

Father Thien Duc Nguyen, SVD, is administrator of St. Thomas Parish in Gassaway, a small rural community beside the Elk River in Braxton County. Almost an hour away in Clay County is the parish’s Mission of Risen Lord in Maysel. Father John Hue Tran, SVD, is priest in residence at the parish with Father Thien. Both are priests of the Society of the Divine Word, a religious order that has faithfully served these churches and the people for many years.

The parish community operates two food pantries, one at St. Thomas and the other at Risen Lord. St. Thomas Parish’s pantry serves 60 families a week and 78 students from Burnsville Elementary School, and Risen Lord’s serves about 152 Clay County families and 105 children from Clay Elementary School.

“About a year ago, the only grocery store (IGA) in Clay County was closed, so it makes it more difficult to people,” Father Thien said, another reason why these food pantries are so vital to the communities.

At this time of the coronavirus pandemic, Father Thien emphasized that the people’s needs are being met without them having to come into the physical buildings.

“The people drive in, and pick up food,” Father Thien said. “We have a list of families, and we have stuff ready for them.”

This, he said, adheres to the suggestion to not gather in groups of more than 10 people to help stop the spread of the virus.

Risen Lord also provides its Back-pack Program for children in need. “The project helps children have enough food to eat at home over the weekend when schools are unable to provide breakfast or lunches,” Father Thien said. “Currently, we are providing weekly food bags to 105 poor children who attend Clay Elementary School.”

This ministry is also continuing even though all of the state’s public schools are closed because of the pandemic. Bags are packed with food at

the churches and transported to the schools and bus stops. Families then pick up the bags and bring them home.

Father Thien and Father John, with help from volunteers, are filling more bags than ever for area children to ensure they will have something to eat while schools are closed. Normally, they pack around 400 bags.

“During this time, with the help from teachers from Clay Elementary and some donors, we are going to pack more backpacks for students,” Father Thien said.

“We have a drive-thru food pantry and serve 152 families and (food) backpacks (for children) with more than 1,700 bags,” he said.

The priests and volunteers also are continuing to fill more than 78 bags at St. Thomas each week.

“We’ve done this for six or seven years,” Father Thien said, thanki those who give them the support needed to continue. Members of the Knights of Columbus St. Michael the Archangel Council #12630 in Charleston recently collected food and funds for churches’ food pantries. Father Thien said he is grateful to the council for this effort and their support.

Risen Lord Church also help people in emergency situations and needing assistance for utility cut off notice, medical/pharmacy bills, gasoline.

Risen Lord established its Social Concerns program to help the poor and less fortune in Clay County. On special occasions, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, there will be more families come to receive food.

Those who like to offer their support as well, should first call Father Thien at (304) 364-5895 or or email: tdnguyen@dwc.org.

If some one wants to help Risen Lord Food Pantry, they can bring the food to Risen Lord or St. Thomas Church.

To offer financial support, checks may be made out to and sent to: Risen Lord Catholic Social Concern Fund, c/o: St. Thomas Catholic Church, 624 Kanawha St., Gassaway, WV 26624.