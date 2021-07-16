CLARKSBURG—Notre Dame High School and S.t Mary Central Grade School in Clarksburg invite incoming students and those who may be interested in the schools to join in “Tradition Tuesday.” The event will be held July 20 in the cafeteria at Notre Dame from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “the day your family can become part of the tradition!” officials of the schools said. All are invited—those who have already applied or those who are interested in applying to either of the schools. Discussion agenda items include uniforms, schedules, tuition agreements, to name a few. Officials invite all to learn about the strong academics and lifelong friendships founded on faith at the schools. Contact Jackie Reed at Jacqueline.reed@notre damewv.org or call (304) 838-4013.