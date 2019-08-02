By Colleen Rowan

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has announced the addition of three new seminarians for this year. They are Derek Rader, Billy Timmermeyer, and Andrew Weiss.

The new seminarians along with the seven men returning had a great surprise at their annual meeting in Wheeling July 26-27 as they had the opportunity to meet Bishop Mark E. Brennan, who was named the ninth bishop of Wheeling-Charleston earlier that week.

All of the new seminarians come from parishes of the southern region of the state.

Rader, 22, is a member of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston. He attended West Virginia University in Morgantown, and is currently in first theology at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md.

Timmermeyer, 21, is a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in St. Albans. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, and is entering his first year of pre-theology also at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary. He is also working toward a Master of Arts in philosophical studies.

Weiss, 24, is a member of St. Patrick Parish in Hinton. He attended Concord University and, for two years, he was the seventh-grade science teacher at Summers Middle School in Hinton.

Returning seminarians are Michael Aiello, Nicholas Cochran, Eric Cosme, Justin Golna, Stephen Hill, Phillip Szabo, and John Soplinski.

The annual meeting in Wheeling gathers seminarians for discussions with the bishop and staff of the diocesan Office of Vocations. During this time, the groundwork is planned for each of the seminarians’ upcoming academic year.