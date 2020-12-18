There Are Many Ways to Give to the Annual Collection for Catholic Charities West Virginia

By Kate Kosydar, Catholic Charities West Virginia Parish Social Ministry Consultant Here’s one piece of good news from this year of struggle: Catholic Charities West Virginia is still serving! Thousands of people across the state have come to us for help and hope in the midst of the pandemic. They come to us because, as Catholics, we have a long tradition of caring for our neighbors. This tradition goes back to the prophet Isaiah: The spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me, because the LORD has anointed me; he has sent me to bring glad tidings to the poor, to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and release to the prisoners, to announce a year of favor from the LORD and a day of vindication by our God. During this year, many of us have felt imprisoned in our homes, or heartbroken by social distancing, or depressed by an onslaught of bad news. But our faith calls us to offer ourselves as balm for the brokenness in our world. At Catholic Charities, we bring “glad tidings” to the most vulnerable in our communities. Through our network of programs and services supporting infants to seniors, we meet Jesus in our neighbors every day. And with your prayerful support, we can keep meeting their needs in 2021. Our services are rooted in our Catholic Tradition. We work with volunteers and community partners to provide food and shelter, and we offer specialized assistance to help individuals and families end the cycle of poverty. Every Christmas we reach out to you, our brothers and sisters in Christ, and ask you to join us in our mission of Love through the Christmas Collection at Mass. We know you might not be able to attend Mass this Christmas, and if you do, perhaps there won’t be an offertory collection. But we need your support so we can continue providing help and hope for our neighbors. Donations directly affect the amount of assistance Catholic Charities West Virginia can provide. Please give to our programs and services so we can meet the growing needs of our communities. You can make a donation: • Online at www.Catholic CharitiesWV.org • Mail a donation to 2000 Main Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 • Text the word “Christmas” to 304-245-6600 • Give through your parish’s second collection during Christmas Mass Let’s “announce a year of favor from the Lord!” Pray with us, that we will continue to be guided by God’s love as we work toward meaningful change. Thank you for your support! Beth Zarate, CCWVa president and chief executive officer, said: “We are sincerely thankful for your support of our mission and work at Christmas. God is here; He knows us and our concerns; He has not abandoned us. In the midst of this pandemic, God wants our hopes and fears, and our joys. At Catholic Charities we are deeply privileged to serve struggling West Virginians with compassion and hope for the future. Your contribution will be used to serve people in our beautiful mountain state.”