Theology on Tap up and Running in Huntington

EWTN Radio Host will be a Featured Speaker

By Colleen Rowan

HUNTINGTON—Theology on Tap is up and running in Huntington. All are invited to attend these gatherings where Catholics come together to discuss different issues. “Theology on Tap is a world-famous evangelization program founded in Chicago, aimed at introducing or re-introducing folks to the Catholic faith in an informal setting,” said seminarian Ryan Budd, who is helping to organize the gatherings in Huntington. Meetings are usually in a bar or restaurant, beer on tap is available, and there is a speaker followed by questions and answers, Budd explained. The series in Huntington began when Dan Yon, an attorney, and Matt White, a businessman and baseball coach, met at a bible study. “They discovered that they shared a passion for re-evangelizing their generation, and thought Theology on Tap would be a great method,” Budd said. “They purchased a license from Renewal, the organization sponsoring Theology on Tap, and reached out to me to help put things together.” Each meeting is held at locations to be announced by organizers. Meetings are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The next in the series will be Aug. 18 with the theme “Being a Christian Family.” The evening will include a story of how a married couple embraced Christian family life and successfully struggled with accepting Christ’s teachings. “The speakers will be a married couple from Winfield who will tell the story of their embracing their Catholic faith and finding joy in following Christ’s teaching as a family,” Budd said. “In particular, they’ll share how their embrace of natural family planning, while initially difficult, proved a profound blessing for their family.” “Being a Disciple of Jesus” will be the theme of the Sept. 1 gathering and will feature a panel discussion on how individual people discovered what it means to follow Jesus by their own conversion and by teaching others. “Christ’s Hardest Word” is the topic of the Sept. 15 gathering. Up for discussion will be tackling the hardest teaching of Christianity—the duty to forgive and pray for one’s enemies. Budd will be leading this discussion. “Stump the Pastor” will be Sept. 29 with Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Huntington, who will field any and all questions that have come up in the series. What organizers are calling the big event will be a feature discussion led by Dr. Ray Guarendi Oct. 13. “We’re excited to announce that Dr. Ray Guarendi, world-famous speaker, parenting coach, and EWTN radio talk-show host, will be our ‘capstone’ speaker,” Budd said. Ray is a Catholic father of 10 adopted children, a clinical psychologist, author, professional speaker, and national radio and television host. His radio show “The Doctor Is In” can be heard on over 440 stations and SiriusXM channel 130. His TV show “Living Right with Dr. Ray” can be seen on EWTN global Catholic network and is aired in 140 countries. Contact Budd for more information and meeting locations by e-mail: rbudd@stjoeshuntington.org.