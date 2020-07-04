By Colleen Rowan

WEST VIRGINIA—With the ultimate goal of enhancing communication while operating within a new budget to help cut costs, The Catholic Spirit announces the move from printing twice a month to once a month and the addition of a weekly electronic issue for those who subscribe.

Beginning with this July 3 issue, all print publishing dates will be on the first Friday of each month. The Catholic Spirit monthly print version will continue to be delivered free of charge to all Catholic households in West Virginia.

The new electronic edition of The Catholic Spirit was made available last month to also help cut the cost of printing, and will now be sent every Friday morning. Many have signed up, and say they prefer this new version. Anyone can sign up for the e-list by sending an e-mail to crowan@dwc.org with “The Catholic Spirit e-list” in the subject line, noting that they would like to be removed from the print mailing list. Those who sign up are asked to please provide the name and address to be removed and the e-mail to send the e-version of the newspaper.

By joining the e-mail distribution list, readers will receive the weekly e-version as well as the electronic version of the monthly print edition of The Catholic Spirit.

The electronic version of every issue of The Catholic Spirit is be available under “Downloadable Spirit” at thecatholicspiritwv.org.