Daniel Abram Maul, Director of the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis

Thanks to Albert Einstein, Catholics can be cremated. What?! Wasn’t he agnostic or, perhaps, Jewish? Now, he said nothing about where cremated human remains ought to be interred, but our Catholic beliefs do. According to that brilliant physicist, physical matter can’t be destroyed; it can only change states: a liquid to a solid, a solid to a gas, etc. If this be true, then human remains are still existent after a cremation. Wherever those remains go, God only knows. And, that’s the crucial matter: even if we don’t, God still knows where a person is after cremation and, therefore, can later restore a person’s physical body. The issue here is the doctrine of the Resurrection of the Body. Our bodies matter; they’re important, sacred. Even after we die, our bodies are still important, still sacred. After His Resurrection, our Lord maintained his physical presence with His disciples. Mary Magdalene grabbed hold of Him. Thomas touched His hands and side. We, too, like Jesus, will be given our sacred bodies, after death, once again. When? God only knows. Now burial, for Catholics, is a separate issue, even from that of cremation. What is done with a person’s remains after cremation matters, as well. The crucial Catholic beliefs here are about sacred space and worship. There are only two kinds of places that can be rendered sacred, in the Catholic Church: those designated either for divine worship or for the burial of the faithful. Burial and worship have always been linked throughout Christian Tradition. Early Christians in Rome would regularly worship in the catacombs; relics are inserted into our altars; and popes, cardinals, and diocesan bishops have been buried in their proper churches. The remains of our faithful departed help us to maintain the Tradition of the Church. We designate certain places as sacred through dedications and blessings. Why? Human beings perform sacred rituals in relation to their most important events, beliefs, relationships, and places. When we bless a space, we are recognizing it as a gift from God and giving thanks to the Lord for it. We are marking it as so very special to us, worthy of protection and honor. We are carving out a space and place for our faith and for the things – and people – we hold most dear. My wife and I had our first date miniature golfing at a fun center. After our wedding, we drove our entire wedding party, in a limo, to this “sacred place,” where it all began. Upon arrival, we realized it had been turned into a shopping mall. Well, so much for that supposed “sacred space,” as well as for proper planning and foresight. It is one thing for the location of a first date – even one that resulted in a loving marriage and two beautiful children – to be steamrolled, but it is quite another for the place where you buried your husband or wife to be. Imagine how much more painful it would have been if we had been visiting – say, on the anniversary of death – the site where we had sprinkled the remains of one of our parents. For this very reason, Catholics properly bury their loved ones only in dedicated, blessed, and, thus, truly sacred cemeteries or churches. Our sacred loved ones deserve no less than this.