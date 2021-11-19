WHEELING—Bishop Mark Brennan will host this year’s Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 24 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. Rabbi Joshua Lief, of Temple Shalom in Wheeling, will join Bishop Brennan in leading this year’s service in celebration of the special holiday. The evening will also feature clergy from other denominations in the area that share the common focus of gratitude for our many blessings. The event is free and open to the public. Everyone who attends the service is encouraged to bring a non-perishable item that will be donated to the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center in Wheeling. For those unable to attend the event it will be livestreamed on the diocese’s Facebook page.