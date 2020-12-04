Thanksgiving Dinner to Those in Need

By Colleen Rowan Thanksgiving 2020 was an especially hard time for many West Virginians who are out of work or suffering in other ways because of the coronavirus pandemic. Without hesitation, parishes and Catholic groups responded. Martinsburg’s St. Joseph Parish held its annual Thanksgiving dinner, this year with carry out only for safety. Roughly 500 families were able to have a Thanksgiving meal because of the hard work and dedication of volunteers at the parish. “The Thanksgiving Day All Are Welcome Dinner is wonderful outreach to the community of Martinsburg that has been a part of our parish for well over 20 years,” said Father Thomas Gallagher, pastor. “Needless to say we were determined not to let the pandemic stop us this year. And though we were not able to have our traditional in-dining experience, I am so thankful to Tim Schenken for organizing our effort to feed over 500 families this year and to all the others who helped make it happen. With so much cooperation it showed that St. Joseph Parish continues to be dedicated to helping those in need.” Prior to the event, Schenken said it would be a test of flexibility for all involved. He also said that a large portion of the dinners were delivered to senior centers as well as individual homes. Schenken, who served as chair of the dinner, said the event included a working line packaging the meals and runners to get the meals to a pick-up table. Foodservice was accomplished under Berkeley County Health code as well as Covid-19 protocols. A line formed in the front hall of the school marked for social distancing, and masks were required while in the building. “This was modeled on a successful spaghetti dinner run by the Knights of Columbus a few months ago,” he said. In Bluefield, the Knights of Columbus, Sacred Heart Parish’s youth group, and family members of both groups served Thanksgiving dinner to the residents of the West Virginia Manor. “I think it was wonderfully generous of them,” said Chris Caldwell, property manager of West Virginia Manor. “They’ve been doing this for several years now. … The way they put it together this year with everything going on the way it is, the way they handled it was perfect.” West Virginia Manor is located in downtown Bluefield, and its 147 residents were happy to have the dinner. “They really enjoyed it,” Caldwell said. “They don’t have too much family visitation, especially right now, so to have someone come in with the meal, that was really great for them.”

Courtesy Photo Pictured are some of the Knights of Columbus and members of Sacred Heart Parish in Bluefield who volunteered to provide Thanksgiving dinner to residents of the West Virginia Manor in Bluefield.