WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS—St. Charles Borromeo Parish in White Sulphur Springs has had a pipe organ installed in its choir loft. The organ was designed by Timothy Smith, a professional builder of pipe organs from Portageville, N.Y. He is the organist and choirmaster a Trinity Church in Birmingham, N.Y. He earned music degrees from Wheaton College in Northwestern University in Illinois and Boston Conservatory of music in Massachusetts. His performances have been broadcast nationally on “Pipe Dreams” and he has released three compact discs on the raven label. Smith built the organ in his studio, transported it to St. Charles, and installed it in the choir loft. It took many months to build and a week to install. He purchases vintage organs from all over the world, takes the best parts of each, and creates a new one. St. Charles’ organ now has parts from Trinity Church in lower Manhattan, German pipes, as well as pipes from Canada and the U.S. The organ has 532 pipes, a console with two manuals and a zimblestern. Leah and Rodger Trent, both professional organists, were instrumental in arranging this endeavor. They knew Smith from concerts they played in Portageville. Leah is the choir director, organist, and harpist for St. Charles. She has a master’s degree in music and is the education director at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Rodger and Leah are both loved choir members and parishioners. Father Jim Conyers, pastor of St. Charles, loves classical church music and works with the Trents in preparation for Sunday Masses. On June 13, Father Conyers had a special blessing of the new pipe organ, and blessed the choir members as well. He thanked the Trents for sharing their God-given time, talents, and music ability with St. Charles, and said the church is grateful for their expertise, dedication, and generosity. Gifts from the estates of Lois Cole and Ronald Scobbo funded the endeavor.