Survey of Catholic Doctrine Virtual Course to be Offered

WHEELING—Survey of Catholic Doctrine, a five-week course offered through the University of Dayton’s Virtual Learning Community for Faith Formation (VLCFF), will be offered Jan. 3- Feb. 6.

This is a hybrid model offering both live weekly lectures (through Zoom) as well as a rich variety of online resources, course officials said.

“We will look at some of the major doctrines of the Catholic Church including the Trinity, original sin, church, salvation history, and the communion of saints,” course officials said. “We will explore and deepen our understanding of terms and concepts such as: magisterium, ecumenism, eschatology, and other Catholic terms.”

This course is being underwritten by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, which pays 100 percent of the tuition. The course instructor is Dr. Rodica Stoicoiu.

For further information about the course or to register, contact Jeanne McKeets at the diocese by sending e-mail to jmckeets@dwc.org.