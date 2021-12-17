Stephen Pishner, director of Music and Liturgy at All Saints Parish in Bridgeport, was recently a guest, in mid-October, on Salt and Light Media, which broadcasts from Canada. The radio show is called Salt and Light Hour with Deacon Pedro. Three of his songs were featured on the Catholic radio show that also airs also on the Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Radio 129 and a few other online sites. His music was heard by thousands of listeners that day. The radio show is a kind of light-hearted talk show that features a discussion of a variety of topics relevant to Catholic life and more. They feature various kinds of Catholic musicians throughout their broadcasting season as well. Pishner had sent them a sample of his music a while back, and they eventually responded and then did a recorded interview via Zoom. A few days after the interview on the show, a woman from Ohio sent Pishner a message requesting one of his CDs. She had just lost her 93-year-old father. She had heard Pishner’s recording of “Quiet My Soul” on the broadcast and found it comforting. He sent her the CD and she was very grateful. More recently Pishner was also interviewed by a radio show from England called Chat and Spin Radio. He got a chance to talk about the music that he’s composing, recording and performing these days, as well as his work at All Saints. There were 142,000 listeners during the interview. Pishner has been invited back on the show in December. Pishner’s latest album “Songs of Hope for the Heart” is now available online on: iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Youtube and on 40 other various digital music platforms worldwide. He also has some recently recorded Christmas music now available on many digital music platforms this December. One song, most notably, is called “Labor of Love” by Andrew Peterson. It is a very powerful song that recalls the nativity story, in a very real way. The song is a kind of duet that features Belinda, his wife. It was recorded in Wheeling at Jamie Peck Productions. Stephen has also now created a “Pishner Christmas Playlist” now on YouTube, that people can hear for free. To hear the radio show that was done from Canada go to the link to the page https://slmedia.org/blog/a-new-catholic-tv-show-for-kids

Courtesy Photo Stephen Pishner’s latest album “Songs of Hope for the Heart” is now available online on: iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Youtube and on 40 other various digital music platforms worldwide. The album cover is pictured above.