WHEELING—The following is a statement from Tim Bishop, spokesperson for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, regarding a civil suit filed by former Parkersburg Catholic High School principal.
“This civil suit arises from an employment dispute with a former principal whose contract was not renewed. The Superintendent of
Schools, Mary Ann Deschaine, and the designated pastor of the school, Father John Rice, determined it was in the best interest of the school to have new leadership. No issues with Father Rice were raised in the discussions with the former principal.
The recent news story was prompted by the Court’s granting the Diocese’s motion to
compel arbitration of the non-renewal of the contract pursuant to the terms of the contract.
The allegations alleged involving Father Rice were promptly investigated, reviewed by the Diocesan Sexual Abuse Review Board and determined not to be credible abuse claims.