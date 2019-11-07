We are pleased and grateful that the Circuit Court of Wood County, West Virginia has concurred with the position of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston that the complaint brought by Attorney General Morrisey is not valid. Looking ahead, we are confident that the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals will affirm the Circuit Court’s decision. The Diocese wishes to again assert its full commitment to the protection of those young people entrusted to its care in its primary and secondary schools across the State of West Virginia through its “Safe Environment” program. We have no more sacred trust than the nurturing of these young minds and souls and have instituted rigorous standards for all who bear responsibility for their care: priests, religious clergy and sisters, lay educators, employees and volunteers. As part of its rigorous sexual abuse policies which have been in place for many years, the Diocese maintains “zero tolerance” of sexual abuse of a minor by any person in its employment, by those who volunteer and those responsible for ministry who have been credibly accused. Moreover, we are committed to working toward restoring trust where it has been broken and to bringing about healing among all who, in any way, have been harmed.

