WHEELING—March is Red Cross Month, and a blood drive is being sponsored by St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling. The blood drive will be held at St. Vincent’s Marist Centre at 2244 Marshall Ave., Wheeling, on Thursday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those who would like to donate blood are asked to call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the word Marist to schedule an appointment.