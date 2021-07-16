CHARLES TOWN—Two road races, a cornhole tournament and the chance for children to bounce out their energy for a good cause are coming to Charles Town. The St. Roch-A-Thon is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town. The fundraising festival is named for the patron saint of the sick, invalids and plague victims. A professionally timed 5K race will begin at 7 p.m. and will follow a cross-country style course. A self-timed, stroller-friendly 1-miler will start at 7:10 p.m. Also starting at 7 p.m. is a bounce-a-thon, during which those younger than 12 may jump on an inflatable bounce with the aim of being the last one standing. Bags will start flying at 8 p.m. for the cornhole tournament. Members of the two-person teams must be 12 or older. The cost to participate in St. Roch-A-Thon is $15 per person, which includes a T-shirt (guaranteed for those who register by Sunday, Aug. 1) and a $5 coupon for the St. Isidore Market. The church teams up with local small businesses and farmers to provide groceries at family-friendly prices at the market every Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. outside St. James. It will be open for extended hours during the event. Those who register for both the 5K/1-miler and the cornhole tournament will pay $30, which includes two $5 market credits and two T-shirts. All proceeds benefit the St. Roch Outreach at St. James. The mission was started March 12, 2020, by a group of volunteers to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The group put together a phone tree, video-production program and puzzle exchange; organized the sewing and distribution of masks; and distributed more than 2 million pounds of food from the North Carolina border to upstate New York, almost into Canada. The organization continues to assist in pandemic recovery through vehicle donations, commuting assistance and food distribution. For more information and to register for St. Roch-A-Thon, go to https://racewire.com/register. php?id=12271; call/text Grace Rish at (304) 820-4472; e-mail rochathon 2021@gmail.com; or follow @roch-a-thon on Instagram.