St. Paul School students know the importance of serving the community of Weirton. Not only do they volunteer for over 300 hours of community service annually, they know the importance of giving back. Years ago, St. Paul School’s Parent Teacher Organization initiated a “Pay It Forward” series that coincides with the holiday season. Students and families support local organizations such as Kelsey’s Christmas, Weirton United Way, The Salvation Army, and the Weirton Community Bread Basket. To support their community for the Thanksgiving holiday, students collected and donated 460 pounds of non-perishable food to the Weirton Community Bread Basket. Students collected Thanksgiving favorites such as peas & carrots, mashed potatoes, stuffing, noodles, and gravy! The donation was made on Nov. 16—just in time for Thanksgiving dinner! The St. Paul School “Pay It Forward” series will continue through Christmas. Be on the lookout for St. Paul School students ringing the Salvation Army Christmas bells at your local stores.

Students at St. Paul School in Weirton hold provisions collected through the school’s “Pay it Forward” Series. Courtesy Photo