Courtesy Photo Kathy Riley, an associate of the Sisters of the Congregation of St. Joseph, presents the Spirit of St. Joseph Award to Kara Determan, a sixth-grader at St. Patrick School. With them is Father Doug Ondeck, pastor, and Dr. Ian Scheu, principal.

WESTON—Each year, St. Patrick School in Weston bestows the Spirit of St. Joseph Award to a student who exemplifies the virtues of the saint. Those virtues are: hard work, obedience to God’s commands, service, and a “quiet approach to life.” The school’s honoree for this year is sixth-grader Kara Determan. She was presented the award by Kathy Riley, an associate of the Sisters of the Congregation of St. Joseph, dur- ing a school Mass at St. Patrick Church on March 19, the Solemnity of St. Joseph.