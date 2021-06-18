WESTON—The 18th Annual St. Patrick School Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 7 at Deerfield Country Club in Weston. This is a four-person scramble/best ball. The first-place winner will receive a $1,000 prize. The second-place winner will receive $500, and the third-place winner will receive $250. There will also be a hole-in-one contest with a $25,000 prize for the winner (hole #9). The cost for participation is $60, which includes Skins game, closest to Penn, longest drive, and longer putt. There will also be a putting contest and a 50-50 raffle. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and shotgun begins at 9 a.m. To register a team or to ask about sponsorship opportunities, call Kathy Boyle at (304) 844-7987 or Sharon Franklin at (304) 269-3759.