WHEELING—St. Michael Parish will again join NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Greater Wheeling in hosting an interfaith service to pray for individuals and families living with mental illness at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. The event, which will take place at St. Michael Church in Wheeling, has been held every year for more than decade as part of National Mental Illness Awareness Week. Father Carlos Melocoton, pastor of St. Michael Parish, will be leading the prayer service. Chad Carter, St. Michael’s liturgical music director and organist, will again provide the music. The annual prayer service is part of the parish’s stewardship activit- ies. This year’s speaker will be Wheeling resident Terra Crews, director of Development at Youth Services System. A Buckhannon native, Crews and her husband Micah moved to Wheeling with their four children nine years ago. Crews said her struggle with mental health began when she was a young teenager. For more than two decades, she has worked hard to break the cycle of ignoring mental health issues in her family. She also tries to help others to do the same. Everyone who attends the vigil at St. Michael’s will have the opportunity to light a prayer candle in honor of a friend or loved one who lives with mental illness. Along with the requirement to wear masks, social distancing will be maintained and there will be no social event following the prayer service. For information, call Wendy Hinerman, St. Michael Parish manager, at (304) 242-1560.