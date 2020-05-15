WHEELING—St. Michael Parish Pastor, Father Carlos Melocoton, and the Festival Committee, know this will indeed be a disappointment to generations of festival-goers; however, due to COVID-19 a decision to cancel was made out of respect for the safety of the community and the volunteers that work to make the festival such a success. Kim Burge, SMPS interim principal, said: “As always, the safety of our community is our number one priority. I have no doubt that the festival will be back in 2021 better than ever!”

“Tradition is a cornerstone of our faith, making this community tradition difficult to cancel. As a community we all understand the current situation and why it is necessary to cancel but unfortunately that doesn’t ease the disappointment,” said Father Melocoton, adding, “I am looking forward to seeing everyone back for the 2021 St. Michael Parish Community Festival on July 8, 9, & 10. And the band HIT PLAY has already been booked!”

The St. Mike’s festival is truly a family summer tradition for many in the Wheeling area. Next year the tradition will continue with kids’ games, Bingo, and a roster of great live music. Come hungry as plans are to continue Mexican, Italian, American, and Cajun foods in addition to everyone’s favorite strawberry short-cake and funnel cakes!

“Because the festival is such an important part of St. Michael Parish School’s yearly fundraising efforts, we are considering alternative ways to provide some of your festival favorites in the upcoming months. Details will be revealed soon,” said Shandi Nodurft, SMPS advancement coordinator.

All proceeds from the festival support St. Michael Parish School.