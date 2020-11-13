By Colleen Rowan

“It is an important day to show appreciation for the members of our military both past and present,” Principal Nicole Folio said to the St. Mary Central School community in Clarksburg. Students and teachers were gathered outside of the school for a Veterans Day Prayer Service to honor the brave men and women of their community who have served their country.

For the ceremony, sixth-graders unraveled and held a huge American flag, while younger students proudly waived little American flags. The children and teachers wore masks and were social distancing during the ser- vice.

The school held its Veterans Day Prayer Service on Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day. Folio began the service by telling the children that this was the feast of St. Martin of Tours, patron saint of soldiers. “He served in the Italian army, and later declared himself a soldier of Christ,” she said.

There are many ways to honor veterans on this special day, Folio told the children. Attending a memorial service or watching one on TV, she said, or writing a letter to a veteran and sending him or her a prayer, wishing them safety and well-being.

She then led the students in the following Prayer for Veterans: “Dear Lord, today we honor our veterans, worthy men and women who gave their best when they were called upon to serve and protect their country. We pray that you will bless them for their unselfish service in the continual struggle to preserve our freedoms, our safety, and our country’s heritage for all of us. Please bless them abundantly for the hardships they face, the sacrifices they have made, for the contributions they have made for America’s victories over tierney and oppression. We respect them, we thank them, and we honor them. We are proud of them. We pray that you watch over them. We pray that you will watch over these special people today and always. We ask this in Jesus’s name. Amen.”

The children then sang You’re a Grand Old Flag while proudly waving their American Flags and marching. After the ceremony, students return to their classrooms where they wrote messages and colored postcards for veterans at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg.