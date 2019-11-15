By John Sherwood

INWOOD — Members of the St. Leo Parish Homeless Ministry strive to address two Corporal Works of Mercy, Feed the Hungary and Shelter the Homeless. The members of the ministry work with Immanuel’s House, an ecumenical church in Martinsburg, to deliver some of this assistance.

Recently they delivered four tents and a sleeping bag for distribution to homeless individuals. The delivery was very timely as predictions for sub 30-degree temperatures were forecast. On a regular basis, members of the St. Leo Ministry work with seven other churches to provide meals to those in need at Immanuel’s House.

Cliff Huie of Immanuel’s House notes, “We always appreciate the support St. Leo provides for the community.” He also said, “They have walked with us steadily for quite a while.”

The ministry accepts contributions of supplies, gift cards and cash at St. Leo. Contact Monica Cressin, Homeless Ministry chair, at Homeless ministry@stleo.com.

John Sherwood Photo

From left are Brittany Tarmo and Sarah Hegman of Immanuel’s House; Diana Kee and Richard Kee of the Homeless Ministry at St. Leo Parish in Inwood; and Cliff Huie of Immanuel’s House.