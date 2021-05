Courtesy Photo For the Year of St. Joseph, Weirton’s St. Joseph the Worker Parish received donations such as canned goods and other food items from generous parishioners for the Community Bread Basket located in downtown Weirton. Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E., pastor, is pictured with members of the St. Joseph the Worker Parish Council. Many parishioners will be participating in the “Consecration to St. Joseph” at the church on May 1, the feast day of St. Joseph the

Worker.