MARTINSBURG—St. Joseph School in Martinsburg will host a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25, in the parking lot behind the school. Among the items being sold are toys, furniture, sports equipment, home decor, clothing for all ages and purses. Refreshments also will be available for pur-chase.

Shoppers must take all proper social-distancing precautions and wear face masks to help protect the community. To access the parking lot, travel past the school, at 110 E. Stephen St. in Martinsburg, and turn right on Spring Street. The parking lot is the first one on the right.

All proceeds will benefit SJS, the only Catholic school in the Eastern Panhandle. Students ages 2 through eighth grade grow academically, spiritually, socially and emo- tionally at the school, which was founded in 1883. Math, language arts, science, social studies and religion are core subjects, and students attend Mass weekly at St. Joseph Church.

For more information about the sale or enrollment, which is ongoing, contact the school office at (304) 267-6447 or email mpartington@sjswv.org.