MARTINSBURG—Open enrollment has been announced for St. Joseph School in Martinsburg. For families whose children do not already attend, they can apply Monday, March 1, for the 2021-22 school year. Families of current SJS students may start the re-enrollment process beginning Monday, Feb. 1. The only Catholic school in the Eastern Panhandle, St. Joseph School serves children ages 2 through eighth grade. Math, language arts, science, social studies and religion are core subjects, and students attend Mass weekly. When the pandemic clears, academic competitions, engaging extracurriculars, projects, hands-on learning and field trips are expected to resume. To apply or re-enroll, go to sjswv.org. For more information about the school or questions, contact Meg Partington by sending e-mail to mpartington @sjswv.org or call (304) 267-6447.