WHEELING—“The dawning of a new year brings with it new hopes, dreams, and hopes for the future while allowing us to reflect on the challenges and blessings of the past,” officials at the St. Joseph Retreat Center in Wheeling said. “The transition from 2020 to 2021 maybe the best example of this reality.” Though many are eager to put 2020 behind them, officials said, there are lessons to be learned from this past year in all that has been experienced to move forward into the future. “Hindsight is 2020,” officials said. With this in mind, the St. Joseph Retreat Center in Wheeling is offering the year-long “2020 Vision Series.” This virtual event will be held at 7 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month from Jan-uary to December. Each month will cover a different topic featuring a different speaker. The following are the monthly topics: Hindsight is 2020…Don’t Dwell on Past Mistakes—Jan. 25; Sanitize your Soul…the Value of Forgiveness—Feb. 22; Quarantining…the Antithesis of Service—March 22; Vaccinate Against Mediocrity—April 26; Testing Positive in a Negative World—May 24; Recognizing the Symptoms of Strong Faith…the Rapid Test—June 28; Don’t Isolate—Spread your Faith—July 26; Who is Essential in Your Life?—Aug. 23; Socially Distant from Sin…How to Avoid Temptation—Sept. 27; The World Needs a Pandemic of Prayer—Oct. 25; Unmask your Real Self—Nov. 22; The Stimulus Toward Salvation—Dec. 27. The series was originated by Shirley Carter. Space is limited. The cost is $120 for the entire series or $15 per session. To reserve a spot or for more information, contact Anna Marie Troiani by e-mail to atroiani@csjoseph.org.