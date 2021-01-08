WHEELING—Healing Circle – Online is a five-part series to be offered once a month beginning Jan. 14 from 7 to 8 p.m. The online gatherings will be facilitated by Dr. John Spiesman and are based on the work of Lynne McTaggart, an investigative author internationally known for her groundbreaking work on consciousness and intention. “She’s also architect of the Intention Experiment, a global ‘laboratory’ involving thousands of readers around the world testing the power of group thoughts to heal the world, with great success,” retreat officials said. “In our healing circles, we will practice using the power of intention to heal ourselves, each other, other concerns of our hearts, and the world.” The Healing Circle – Online will also be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18, March 11, April 8, and May 13. There is a $5 donation to participate in each gathering. For more information or to sign up, contact Anna Marie Troiani, executive director of the St. Joseph Retreat Center by e-mail to atroiani@csjoseph.org or by calling (304) 312-3691.