Courtesy Photo Eighth-graders at St. Joseph School in Martinsburg organized the collection of blankets, hand warmers and toiletries for Faith Feeding Freedom. Kneeling, from left, are Allison McDonald and Lydia Hayes. Standing, from left, are Claire Freeman, Olivia Morrison, and Julia Carter.

MARTINSBURG—Every year at Saint Joseph School, the eighth-grade class does a service project in the community. This school year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the class has not been able to perform an act of service in person. Instead, they asked all the students in the school—ages 2 through eighth grade—to bring in new and gently used blankets, hand warmers and other basic survival items throughout the month of January for Faith Feeding Freedom. The nonprofit organization feeds and clothes the homeless and hungry every Friday outside the main branch of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Library. Dozens of blankets were collected, as well as several bags of hand warmers and toiletries, all of which were given to Faith Feeding Freedom for distribution to those in need. For information about Saint Joseph School, go to sjswv.org or call (304) 267-6447.