HUNTINGTON—St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington moved today to end both its academic and athletic relationship with the Huntington Prep Academy, beginning with the academic year 2020-2021.

As the academic year draws to a close and graduation celebrations have taken place, the Huntington Prep Academy has, unfortunately, failed to uphold their financial obligations with St. Joseph Central Catholic High School leaving a large amount of unpaid tuition in arrears. Attempts to collect the agreed-upon tuition by the school, and prior to the COVID-19 era, have been futile. St. Joseph’s principal, Dr. Carol Templeton, stated that “it is a disappointing and sad end to the school year, as the school remained committed to providing each Huntington Prep student with a high-quality academic program, embedded within our Catholic values. Many of the Huntington Prep students have now graduated St. Joseph this year to play basketball at the collegiate level and we wish them all the very best.”

Dr. Templeton also stated that the teachers continued to provide instruction, conducted lessons, administered assessments, and worked with the students throughout the academic year despite an unresolved tuition balance. Templeton stated that “this is not a student issue, we remained steadfast in our commitment to our students, this, unfortunately, is an organizational issue.”

The decision to terminate the relationship was made after consultation with the school’s Advisory Council and the Department of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

“St. Joseph’s has enjoyed a good relationship with the Huntington Prep Academy over the years,” Dr. Templeton said, “and we have appreciated the excitement and attention they have provided the school. However, we are a Catholic School first and foremost, and we have to fulfill our mission of educating our students.”