By Joyce Bibey HUNTINGTON—Kingston Garrett may only be 8 years old, but he is already a published author of “Rockin’ Randy – The Tale of the School Talent Show.” Garrett, who just finished second grade at Huntington’s St. Joseph Catholic School, said he wrote the book to help encourage kids to work hard, be brave, and have faith. “Rockin’ Randy is about a 10-year-old boy at Hillside Elementary School, who’s like me and most kids I would say,” the young author, who goes by King for short, explained. “He likes to play in his backyard, play video games, and hanging with his friends; but then he finds out about a school talent show.” Despite being antagonized by his tormenter, “Mean Gene,” Randy, the star of the book, enters the contest, practices as much as possible, and showcases his courage and talents on stage. “He worked hard on what to sing, what to wear, what dance moves to do,” Garrett said. “He practiced, practiced and practiced on the guitar.” The young writer said, even though Rockin’ Randy had to swallow a “big gulp of nervousness,” he faced his fears and did his best. “That’s what we all should do,” Garrett said. “I give that advice to myself. When you feel like you can’t do something you really really want to do, is when you just have to put your mind to it, be ready to work hard, really try, and believe you can succeed.” Garrett, the son of Candace Layne and Taurean Garrett, said he gets reassurance all the time from his parents; his grandmother Brenda Layne, who he affectionately calls “Grand B”; and his teachers Susie Wagner and Amy Parent. “I tell King all the time, trust in God, be a good human, and work hard in everything that you do,” his mother said. “When he was writing I asked him the same question. What is it that he wants people to learn about Rockin’ Randy? He told me, ‘to learn, to practice, work hard, and never give up.’ I try to tell him this every day and encourage him to live, because life is short.” Garrett has always loved books and story time. As a preschooler, he would entertain friends and family by telling stories. Once he could write his letters and a few words he started making his own little story books. “He’s been writing and telling stories since he was four,” his mother said. “His PreK4 teachers Ms. Angel (Blake) and Ms. Sharon (Icenhower) encouraged me to keep all of his writings and stories, so I have.” When the pandemic started and Garrett had a lot of time on his hands, Layne challenged him to do what he loved – write her some stories he could read to her. When he came out with the story about “Rockin’ Randy,” Layne enjoyed it and was impressed with the message it was sending. She nudged him to work on it more to make it even better. “I asked him questions about it, and told him he should provide more details,” she said. “Publishing was truly a learning experience from the copyright to ISBN to the illustrations,” Layne said, but it was a childhood friend of hers, Amy Frasure, of Bullseye Creative Media, who stepped up to help get it published. When he first opened the package with his professionally published book inside, he said, “I was pretty chill on the outside, but on the inside, I was very, very, VERY excited!” He immediately explained that the best feeling was the reaction he got when other people saw the book for the first time. “People at school and church (Antioch Missionary Baptist Church) and told me they loved it,” he said. “Then my Papa took it to the senior citizens. I’m pretty sure he read it to them. I’m happy to make other people happy.” As for the future, Garrett is focused on his summer basketball tournaments, playing on O.J. Mayo’s 9 and under youth travel ball team (Team Mayo), which will take him to Nashville, Columbus, and Cincinnati. Being an author before even reaching double digits in age doesn’t seem to be going to Garrett’s head. “I love that I have a book to share, but you know what?” he asked. “I made the honor roll! Every time this year!” To order the book go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/55S7TSH

Courtesy Photo Pictured is 8-year-old Kingston Garrett, author of “Rockin’ Randy – The Tale of the School Talent Show.”