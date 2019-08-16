By Martina Hart

MORGANTOWN—The St. George Camporee (formerly known as the Catholic Camporee) will be held at Camp Mountaineer in Morgantown Oct. 4-6.

St. George is recognized worldwide as the patron saint of scouting.

“Camp Mountaineer is a central location for attending units,” said Chris Gorski of the Catholic Committee on Scouting for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, that hosts the annual event.

Boy Scouts will be able to participate in various activities including a climbing tower, zip line, and rifle range. In addition, a service project is planned at Coopers Rock State Forest, and the scouts’ culinary skills will be tested with a Dutch Oven Challenge with Mystery Ingredient. Mass will be celebrated Saturday evening followed by dinner and a camp-fire.

Invited are scouts of all ages belonging to units of any chartered organization. Cub scouts may also participate, accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The cost of $30 per person ($20 if paid by Sept. 15) covers dinner on Saturday, T-shirt, patch, and materials.

For information including the camporee registration package and event schedule, visit the following website: https://scoutingevent.com/615-St George19. Information may also be obtained by contacting Gorski by e-mail to catholiccamporee@aol.com or calling (304) 975-2096.