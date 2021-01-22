By Colleen Rowan MORGANTOWN—St. Francis de Sales Parish in Morgantown offers an inspirational message of peace through song to visitors of its Facebook page. “Make Me a Channel of Your Peace” is a five-minute musical performance video of the beloved St. Francis of Assisi song. The performance is by Cantor Wes Nugent and Pastoral Musician Donna Kinsey as accompanist. The video features joyful images of the life of St. Francis de Sales Parish, and show- cases beautiful images of the church and scenery as well as drone footage of the parish grounds. “Our everyday actions can make us a channel of peace,” parish officials posted on the parish’s Facebook page Jan. 19 for the video’s debut. “As St. Francis of Assisi’s remarkable prayer goes, where there is hatred, bring love; where there is injury, beg pardon; where there is despair, bring hope; where there is dark, bring light.” Comments on the post included: “That was just beautiful! Thank you all so much!” and “Magnificent. Thank you.” The parish thanks Kinsey and Nugent for producing the performance and all invloved in the project. Photography was provided by Regina Kalisz, Morgan J. Pitts, and Robert Phipps; and video was provided by Robert and Noah Phipps. To view the video, visit St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Morgantown, on Facebook.