MORGANTOWN — St. Francis de Sales Central Catholic School in Morgantown captured the title of Best in State in the 2019 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge. The school also placed 15th in the country out of the top state winners.

The students had a tremendous achievement of having read 718,377 minutes in the reading challenge. To recognize their achievement St. Francis held an award ceremony, which celebrated the power of summer learning.

The students who achieved the goal to read over 1,600 minutes attended a grade-level party. PK2 through PK4 celebrated with a play party and ice cream, while kindergarten through eighth-grade participated in team building field games, with music, popcorn and ice cream. Additionally, St. Francis recognized the top three readers in the school: Lia Neira (third-grade) in first place with 33,775 minutes, Isa Millham (eighth-grade) in second place with 25,205 minutes, and Jocelyn Nolan (sixth-grade) in third

place with 23,860 minutes.

The Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is designed to help kids turn the “summer slide”— the learning loss which can occur over the summer months — into a “summer leap” by discovering the power and joy of reading for fun. This year’s theme was Read-A-Palooza. Once participants reached different milestones (25, 50, 100 million minutes) a minimum of 200,000 books were donated to the United Way for children in the United States.

The program offered kids the chance to log their reading minutes to earn digital prizes as they completed weekly reading challenges, gaining access to 18 reading activities, including games, quizzes and videos based on popular children’s books. Parents and families also had access to free summer reading resources, including booklists across all age groups in both English and Spanish.

This summer, all 50 states, Washington D.C., two U.S. territories and 14 countries read millions of minutes in the annual summer reading program (between May 2019 and September 2019). One school from each state with the most minutes read this summer was named “Best in State” and received a special Celebration in a Box kit to host a celebratory event.