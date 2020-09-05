Courtesy Photo

St. Bernadette Church, Hedgesville

By Colleen Rowan

HEDGESVILLE—Bishop Mark Brennan announced Sept. 3 that St. Bernadette Mission in Hedgesville has been raised to the status of a parish in recognition of substantial growth within the community. The church, which began with 40 families in the early 1980s has grown to now seeing almost 280 Mass attendees.

Bishop Brennan announced the decree raising St. Bernadette’s to parish status Sept. 3 The decree states: “In accordance with canon 515, #2, of The Code of Canon Law, having heard the Presbyteral Council and having listened to the Diocesan Consultors, the Catholic mission at Hedgesville, West Virginia, formerly under St. Joseph Parish, Martinsburg, West Virginia, is hereby raised to the status of parish…”

The boundary lines of the parish, as stated in the decree, are the intersection of the Berkeley County/Morgan County Line where it joins the Maryland/West Virginia Border (at the Potomac River) follow the Maryland/West Virginia/Berkeley County Line east, and then south along the Potomac River until it meets Opequon Creek. Continue generally west along Opequon Creek to Hoke Run (creek) where the border line heads upstream and generally west along Hoke Run to where it meets I-81, then continue south along I-81 (toward Winchester, VA) to CR 15 (King Street/Tuscarora Pike at Exit 13). There, the line continues roughly west on Tuscarora Pike continuing on until it becomes CR 7/13 Hampshire Grade Rd. until that intersects with the Berkeley/Morgan County line.

“All Catholics living within the above-described territories are considered members of this parish and, as such, are subject to the spiritual jurisdiction of the Reverend Pastor of that parish, are entitled to his pastoral ministrations…” the decree states.

The decree took effect Sept. 3.

In making the announcement, Bishop Brennan recalled found memories of celebrating Masses at St. Bernadette’s in the 1980s while on vacation and visiting his parents, who lived in Martinsburg at the time.

“I used to help at St. Joseph’s, which they belonged to, and its missions,” Bishop Brennan said. “At that time, St. Leo’s in Inwood was a mission, and St. Bernadette’s in Hedgesville opened as a mission. I helped in both of those places.”

When he would arrive in Martinsburg, he said he would let the pastors know he was available to help out with Masses. He remembers Father Leo Lydon, Father Bill Notle, and Father John Di Bacco as pastors. He also remembers Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer, V.F., and Father Ronald Prechtl as associate pastors there.

St. Bernadette’s was originally in a building that was once a diner. That building is now a meeting room. A new church was built in 2012.

From celebrating Mass at the original St. Bernadette’s to celebrating his first Mass as bishop of Wheeling-Charleston, Bishop Brennan said he saw firsthand the growth of the community.

“When I went last September to visit St. Bernadette’s, at a Saturday night Mass there was nearly 100 people there,” Bishop Brennan said. “Before my own eyes, I had seen the growth in that parish.”

The church, he noted, has Sunday Masses as well, and its own pastoral council, fianance council, and religious education program.

“It’s a beautiful place, and it deserves to be a full-fledged parish,” Bishop Brennan said. “It’s nice to be able to raise it up to a parish.”

According to St. Bernadette’s history, with the leadership and advice of Father Lydon, Bishop Joseph H. Hodges purchased the Lewis residence, located near the school in Hedgesville as a future presence for expansion of the Catholic community in Berkeley County in October 1978. With about 40 families as members, the first Sunday Mass was celebrated at the church by Father Bill Nolte on the first Sunday of Advent Nov. 29, 1982.

The present church was built and dedicated in 2012. St. Bernadette’s has reported new growth to more than 250 families. Activities include many children with returning numbers to religious education, the parish reports. The church’s outreach includes social concerns and bereavement committees.

Since 2017, Deacon Marcus Pressel as been assigned to the church. The current administrator is Father William J. Kuchinsky, who was appointed in June.