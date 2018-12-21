SHEPHERDSTOWN—St. Agnes Parish will open its doors to visitors the day after Christmas.

Along with other faith communities in the town, St. Agnes will be participating in Shepherdstown’s first annual Christmas Tour of Churches Dec. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m.

St. Agnes is one of the newest churches in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Constructed for the area’s growing Catholic population, the church was completed and dedicated in 2008.

For more information, call the parish.