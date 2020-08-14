SHEPHERDSTOWN—For the safety of its parishioners, St. Agnes Parish in Shepherds- town announced that it has entered into an agreement with GermRid‐Eco to sanitize the church twice a week against COVID-19.

GermRid‐Eco is a licensed, insured and bonded, locally owned and operated business. It provides a people, pet and environmentally friendly, safe sanitizing and deodorizing service that is EPA approved to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses, including Corona- virus.

GermRid‐Eco employs a 100 percent natural sanitzing method, no toxins using a technique called Electrolyzed Oxidizing Water (EOW) to create Hypochlorous Acid (HOCI) or Free Chlorine, an EPA registered, broad‐ spectrum sanitizer 100 times more powerful than chlorine bleach. Fogging machines ensure full coverage of large open areas, like the nave, Day Chapel and narthex as well as surfaces. Applications are completely safe for children of all ages and anyone with respiratory or immunocompromised issues.

Sanitizing occurs every Wednesday afternoon, and Saturday evening following the 5:30 Mass.

For more information about GermRid‐Ecovisit: www.germrideco.com or the contact the parish office.